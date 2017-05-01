Alcohol Amnesty

April 20, 2017

University Police responded to Margaret Morrison Apartments and Hamerschlag House for intoxicated Carnegie Mellon students. Two students were provided with medical attention. Alcohol Amnesty applied and no citations were issued.

Assist Outside Agency/Public Drunkenness

April 20, 2017

An intoxicated Carnegie Mellon student was found on Beeler Street by University Police. The student was provided with medical attention and issued a citation for public drunkenness.

Odor of Marijuana/Disorderly Conduct

April 20, 2017

An odor of marijuana was reported to have come from Scobell House. University Police seized a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Four Carnegie Mellon students were issued citations for disorderly conduct.

Theft of Wallets/Cellphones/Headphones

April 20, 2017

Three Carnegie Mellon students reported that their wallets, cellphones, and headphones were stolen from the Cohon Center. An investigation is ongoing.

Scattering Rubbish

April 21, 2017

Two male Carnegie Mellon students were seen scattering toilet paper in the Cyert School playground. After being approached by University Police, the students removed the toilet paper from the playground and faced internal University discipline.

Welfare Check

April 21, 2017

University Police responded to the Greek Quad for female in distress. They found that the student was engaged in a verbal argument with another student. Both students were found to be unharmed.

Assist Outside Agency/Public Drunkenness

April 21, 2017

University Police assisted Pittsburgh Police with an intoxicated Carnegie Mellon student found on Beeler Street. The student was provided with medical attention.

Medical Intoxication

April 21, 2017

University Police approached an intoxicated male on Tech Street. He was found to be a Carnegie Mellon alumni and was provided with medical attention.

Alcohol Amnesty

April 21, 2017

University Police responded to Hamerschlag House for an intoxicated Carnegie Mellon student. The student was provided with medical attention. Alcohol Amnesty applied and no citations were issued.

Underage Drinking

April 21, 2017

University Police responded to Hamerschlag House for an intoxicated Carnegie Mellon student. The student was provided with medical attention and was issued a citation for underage drinking.

Assist Outside Agency/Underage Drinking/Disorderly Conduct

April 21, 2017

An intoxicated Carnegie Mellon student reportedly urinated on a private residence. The student was issued citations for Underage Drinking and Disorderly Conduct by University Police.

Alcohol Amnesty

April 22, 2017

University Police responded to Resnik House for intoxicated Carnegie Mellon students. Three students were provided with medical attention. Alcohol Amnesty applied and no citations were issued.

Theft of Clothes

April 22, 2017

A Carnegie Mellon student reported that his clothes were unlawfully removed from the Cohon Center. An investigation is ongoing.

Aggravated Assault/Resisting Arrest/Defiant Trespass/Public Drunkenness

April 22, 2017

A Carnegie Mellon student was denied entrance into the spring carnival concert due to his level of intoxication. The student refused to leave the area after repeated orders by University Police and Pittsburgh Police. As the officers escorted the student from the area, the student shoved a University Police Officer. He continued to resist arrest by University Police and Pittsburgh Police Officers. The student was taken to the Allegheny County Jail on charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, defiant trespass, and public drunkenness.

Alcohol Amnesty/Medical Intoxication/Welfare Check

April 22, 2017

University Police responded to Donner House and Margaret Morrison Apartments to check on the welfare of two intoxicated Carnegie Mellon students. The students were provided with medical attention. Alcohol Amnesty applied and no citations were issued.

Noise Complaint

April 23, 2017

University Police responded to Roselawn Terrace after receiving a report of people yelling. Officers determined that the yelling was from a verbal altercation between two Carnegie Mellon students.

Odor of Marijuana/Disorderly Conduct

April 24, 2017

University Police responded to Stever House for an odor of marijuana. University Police seized a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Two Carnegie Mellon students were issued citations for disorderly conduct.

Odor of Marijuana/Possession of a Controlled Substance and Small Amount of Marijuana

April 24, 2017

University Police responded to Tepper Hall for an odor of marijuana. An investigation found a Carnegie Mellon custodial staff member was in possession of a small amount of marijuana and prescription medication without a valid prescription. The custodial staff member was removed from campus and charged with possession of a controlled substance and a small amount of marijuana.

Theft of iPhone

April 26, 2017

A Carnegie Mellon student reported that her iPhone was stolen from Webster Hall. An investigation is ongoing.

Odor of Marijuana/Disorderly Conduct

April 26, 2017

University Police responded to Hamerschlag House for an odor of marijuana. A Carnegie Mellon student was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.