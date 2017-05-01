Take Ten: Bury It In The Snow
Rain without a cloud
Why do you always have to make me proud
It falls from your face
So stop the search for a better place
Under your guiding light
You lose yourself tonight
So smile a broken smile
You know my dear it's been a while
Since you've been away
Dying to live another day
I don't think you're back today
But I'm hoping you're here to stay
Because every time
I look in your restless eyes
This world I see
It matters so much to me
You're so alive
More than you'll ever know
So take a lie
And bury it in the snow
A life of injury
You run because you're afraid to bleed
Don't you look inside
You'll find that there's so much you hide
But when you're alone at night
Do you cringe without the light
Because every time
I look in your reckless eyes
This world I see
It matters so much to me
You're so alive
More than you'll ever show
So take a lie
And bury it in the snow